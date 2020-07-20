Police: Man struck with hatchet during dispute

National & World

LEBANON, PA (WPMT) — Police say a man was struck on the back by a hatchet and another struck on the head with a bottle, during a dispute with a third man in Lebanon.

On Saturday afternoon, police say they were dispatched to the hospital to investigate after a man was brought in with a laceration on the right side of his back.

During their investigation police learned there had been a fight between three men on the 900 block of Cumberland Street just before 4:00 p.m. that day.

According to officials, the three men fought because two of them attempted to remove a bottle of alcohol from a business on Cumberland Street. The bottle belonged to the third man.

That’s when the third man confronted the other two and a fight broke out, police say. Then one of the two men was struck on the head with a bottle.

The second man who police say appeared to be have been holding a tire iron, and the third man who was holding a hatchet became entangled in a physical fight that resulted in the second man getting struck on his back with the hatchet.

According to police, both the two men who were injured required medical attention. The second man is currently still in the hospital recovering from the lacerations to his back caused by the hatchet.

Police say the three men are familiar with each other. The third man has been identified and police are seeking to interview him about the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270 -9800.

