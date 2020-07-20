Police searching for Lancaster man who allegedly threw child onto shoulder of highway

National & World

LANCASTER, PA (WNEP) — A Lancaster man is wanted after he allegedly threatened a woman and threw her two-year-old child onto the shoulder of a highway.

Tyree Berry, 34, is facing endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and terroristic threats charges for his role in the incident.

On Sunday, July 19 around 5:35 p.m., Berry allegedly engaged in a domestic dispute inside a moving vehicle on Route 30 Westbound at Manheim Pike in Manheim Township.

During the altercation, Berry allegedly told the victim repeatedly that he was going to kill her.

As a result, the victim pulled over the vehicle to flag down other drivers for assistance

Police say it was then that Berry attempted to remove a two-year-old child from the backseat of the vehicle, and when the victim attempted to intervene, Berry bit her on the left index finger.

Authorities say Berry was able to free the child from the seat, and threw the child onto the shoulder of the highway, just outside the fog line.

Berry was able to flee the area prior to police arrival.

He remains wanted and anyone knowing his whereabouts are asked to contact the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

