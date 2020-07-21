Memphis City Council member pushes to rename portion of Poplar to Black Lives Matter Avenue

National & World

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — Memphis City Council member Michayln Easter-Thomas is set to host a press conference Monday as the council prepares to consider a name change to a portion of Poplar Avenue.

The planning and zoning committee is scheduled to consider renaming the downtown portion of Poplar between Danny Thomas and Front Street as Black Lives Matter Avenue on Tuesday.

Councilwoman Easter-Thomas’ press conference begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Hall of Mayors at Memphis City Hall. It will be streamed on this post and on WREG’s Facebook page.

