Owner refuses to close Ocean Beach tattoo shop

SAN DIEGO, CA (KSWB) — The owner of a tattoo shop in Ocean Beach says come Tuesday morning, its doors will be open.

“If we have to pay a fine, then we will pay a fine,” said Mike Kellerman of SouthBay Mike’s Blackwater Tattoo Studio. But he hopes it doesn’t come to that.

“I’m not trying to defy, I’m just trying to live,” he said.

San Diego County’s public health officer approved personal care services, including tattoo shops, to operate outside — something Kellerman said he would have been ready to embrace.

“Absolutely. I have a power supply that would actually last six hours. If we have a tent, we could put some holes in it. I see no reason why we can’t be outside.”

However, Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement Monday ended that opportunity, saying “shops that offer tattoos … may not be operated outdoors and must close.”

“I don’t think this is legal,” Kellerman said.

If police show up, Kellerman said he is willing to have a discussion of what he needs to do to stay up and running. and doesn’t rule out the possibility of involving his attorney.

