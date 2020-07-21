With not long left to live, Theo the dog has a bucket list for experiences to enjoy

National & World

Chicago, IL ( WBBM) — We get a lot of emails – some nice, some not, and some asking for help – and we get back to all of those.

But over the weekend, CBS 2’s Brad Edwards got an email he couldn’t quite let go of.

The email was about a dog named Theo, who is maybe 12 and maybe has weeks to live – maybe less.

But he’s certainly living his best life now, enjoying a hamburger at the drive-thru and an ice-cream cone.

There’s a lot of maybes around Theo because he was found abandoned in Walmart parking lot near Joliet. His angels, Crystal Lake couple Jenny and Scott, now have him in doggie hospice.

Theo’s body is riddled with cancer and he is beyond medical help.

He may not have time, but he’s got a bucket list. He also wants a boat ride, a fire station visit, and to go on a play date. For that, remember he’s in Crystal Lake.

And of course, he also got an appearance on CBS 2.

