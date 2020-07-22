Murder of men’s rights activist linked to suspected shooter of federal judge’s family, FBI confirms

National & World

Authorities have evidence linking Roy Den Hollander, the men’s rights attorney suspected of shooting a federal judge’s family on Sunday, to the murder of another men’s rights activist in California last week, FBI Newark spokeswoman Doreen Holder confirmed.

“As the FBI continues the investigation into the attack at the home of US District Court Judge Esther Salas (District of New Jersey), we are now engaged with the San Bernardino California Sheriff’s Office and have evidence linking the murder of Marc Angelucci to FBI Newark subject Roy Den Hollander,” she said in an email to CNN.

Altogether, the FBI connection suggests that Den Hollander allegedly killed his perceived rival, attacked the family of a perceived judicial enemy and then killed himself.

Den Hollander was found dead on Monday from what two law enforcement sources said is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An “anti-feminist” attorney with a long list of personal grievances and sexist and racist views, he is suspected of fatally shooting Salas’s son and injuring her husband at the family’s New Jersey home.

Back on July 11, Marc Angelucci, the 52-year-old vice president of the National Coalition for Men (NCFM), was found unresponsive and with apparent gunshot wounds just after 4 p.m. in Cedarpines Park, a community in southern California, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Angelucci was pronounced dead at the scene. The NCFM said he was shot and killed in front of his home.

The suspect in Angelucci’s killing on July 11 was believed to be wearing a FedEx uniform, a source told CNN. Den Hollander also appears to have worn a FedEx uniform in the New Jersey shooting of the judge’s family, which killed her 20-year-old son and injured her husband, CNN has reported.

Den Hollander was kicked out of men’s rights group

Angelucci was a prominent men’s rights activist and served as the vice president and board member of the NCFM, an organization that fights what they argue is legal discrimination against men.

In recent years, he and the NCFM won a case that argued the Selective Service Administration’s male-only military draft was unconstitutional. The ruling is currently under appeal.

Den Hollander was involved in a separate federal case — overseen by Judge Salas in 2015 — that also argued the male-only military draft was unconstitutional. Salas sided against a part of Den Hollander’s arguments last spring, but also agreed with some of his claims and allowed the lawsuit to continue on.

Den Hollander exited the case in 2019 and told the law firm that picked it up that he was terminally ill.

Paul Elam, a friend of Angelucci and fellow men’s rights activist, said he believes Den Hollander harbored a grudge against Angelucci for years because they both represented cases contesting the male-only selective service registration.

Harry Crouch, president of the National Coalition for Men, also said Den Hollander was furious that he had not been involved in the group’s lawsuit against the Selective Service System in California.

He told CNN he kicked Den Hollander out of the group after he called and threatened him around December 2015.

“(Den Hollander) was upset that it wasn’t his case, primarily,” Crouch told CNN on the phone. “He was very upset and threatened to come to California and kick my ass.”

The NCFM said in a statement it was deeply saddened by the attack on Salas’s family.

“We are deeply dismayed to hear that this senseless act was perpetrated by a self-described men’s rights activist and unequivocally denounce anyone who uses violence to intimidate and harm people,” Crouch said. “We offer our condolences and prayers to Judge Salas and the Anderl family.”