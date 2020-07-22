Rev. C.T. Vivian to lie in state at Georgia Capitol rotunda Wednesday

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — The final freedom ride of Rev. C.T. Vivian will begin Wednesday morning with a stop at the Georgia State Capitol where he will lie in state in the rotounda.

The family of the late reverend will be greeted by Governor Brian Kemp before being escorted to the casket at noon.

The civil rights icon, who was known as a “Man of the Movement” died at the age of 95 on Friday, July 17, at his Atlanta home. Vivian along with the late Congressman John Lewis were figures of the fight for equality with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Vivian, who lived for the ‘movement’ his entire life was awarded The Presidential Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2013.

From the capitol, at 3 p.m. the casket will then be moved by a horse-drawn open carriage from Piedmont to the historic Auburn Ave where they will then travel east.

Around 4:10 p.m., the carriage will arrive in front of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) National Office –320 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Vivian served as The National Director of Affiliates and strategist for every Southern Christian Leadership Conference organization.

At 4:30 p.m. the procession will conclude in front of Martin Luther King Jr. tomb located in The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park.

The public is welcomed to participate in the farewell freedom ride while practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.