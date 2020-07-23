A climber died after falling from the Dragon’s Tail in Glacier National Park

National & World

A climber died at Glacier National Park in Montana after falling several hundred feet from a ridge known as the Dragon’s Tail.

The 20-year-old man, who has not been identified, fell toward Hidden Lake on Tuesday evening, the National Park Service said in a statement. A helicopter search team was able to recover his body.

The Dragon’s Tail is a steep, off-trail climbing route southwest of Reynolds Mountain. It’s not far from Logan Pass, which is popular with visitors and the highest elevation in the park that can be reached by car.

The terrain is very rugged and drops off on either side of the ridge, a park service spokeswoman told CNN.

This is the second death at the park in recent weeks.

The body of a missing Idaho man was found in the Hidden Meadow area south of Polebridge on July 1.

The owners of the guest house where George Calvin Adams was staying reported him missing and authorities found his vehicle at the trailhead of Hidden Meadow Trail on June 29, according to a park service statement.

A helicopter search crew found his body in an inaccessible area and the cause of death was not known, but animal attack was not suspected, the statement said.

More than 3 million people visited Glacier National Park last year.

Attendance has been lower this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The park closed on March 24 and partially reopened last month, park officials said.

Visitors can expect congestion on the park’s west side and parking spaces have been filling up at about 8 a.m. the spokeswoman said.