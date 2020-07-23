Grant program reimburses small businesses for COVID related expenses

National & World

ALABAMA, USA (WALA) — Local small business owners, you may be eligible for a grant to repay you for your efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Revive Alabama Grant Program offers to reimburse small businesses up to $15,000 for any expenses related to COVID.

This covers everything from lost revenue due to business closings to cost of PPE’s.

“It reimburses you for expenses during the COVID-19 disruption and business shutdown, payroll, utilities, mortgage, interest, or rent, and things you have not been reimbursed for by the federal program,” says Casey Williams, President of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

To be eligible, you must have 1-19 employees and have been operating on March 1.

The deadline to apply is this Saturday, July 25 at midnight.

