PennDOT offers Non-Binary Gender Designation Option on Driver Licenses, ID Cards

PENNSYLVANIA, USA (WPMT) — In keeping with its dedicated efforts to provide commonwealth citizens with fair and equitable services, PennDOT announced today that it now offers a non-binary gender designation option for its driver licenses and photo identification cards.

“Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT’s mission, and I’m proud that we’re taking this step.”

Gender designation options on Pennsylvania driver’s licenses and photo ID cards are “M” (male), “F” (female) or “X” (non-binary). Customers who wish to change their gender designation should fill out Form DL-32, “Request for Gender Change on Driver’s License/Identification Card,” and bring it to any PennDOT Driver License Center to complete the process. This process does not require the signoff of a medical or social service provider.

“PennDOT is taking a very important step towards better serving Pennsylvanians of all gender identities. By removing barriers to make these changes, we are providing Pennsylvanians the agency to live their lives as their true selves,” said Rafael Álvarez Febo, Executive Director for the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs. “Your state issued ID is quite possibly the most important identity document you use on a daily basis, it should reflect your truth.”

A gender designation change must be completed in person at a PennDOT Driver License Center. Driver license center locations can be found by clicking on “Find a Location” at dmv.pa.gov.

Pennsylvania joins 16 other states in offering a non-binary option for its customers.

The designation is offered free-of-charge for identification products. Applicable duplicate fees will apply to customers to obtain a duplicate license or photo ID card reflecting the change in designation.

For more information on the non-binary gender designation for driver licenses and ID cards, please visit the PennDOT website at dmv.pa.gov and look under the Driver and Teen Licensing tab under Driver Services.

