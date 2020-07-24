Winston-Salem State University, colleges across Triad prepare for fall semester

National & World

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) — As schools around the Triad prepare for students and staff to return this fall, colleges and universities said they are also ready to make sure everyone is safe.

Although it is quiet now, Winston-Salem State University expects to have about 5,000 students back on campus this fall, and for almost all of them, it is going to be a new experience.

From one way entrances to one way exits and a whole lot of cleaning, students and staff at WSSU are in for something a little different this year.

“We have adjusted our class schedules to allow more space between classes to reduce bottlenecks and students congregating in spaces,” said University Spokesperson Haley Gingles. “We are implementing social distancing guidelines for our classrooms.”

Gingles said masks will now be required on campus. In the classrooms, seats will be labeled showing students where they can and cannot sit.

And for professors, the university will have everything from cleaning wipes to face shields to plexiglass.

Gingles said students and staff will each be issued two face masks.

There will also be new rules for who can enter dorms as well as helpful guides for those on campus.

“Limiting entrances and exits to make sure people are coming and going properly…we have to put in place some visitation limitations during coronavirus,” said Gingles. “We want to make sure that students know that they need to stay in their dorm in their space.”

Throughout the Triad, other universities are putting procedures into place. At Elon University, all students facility and staff must take a COVID-19 test to take part in the fall semester. At High Point University, students will take a health assessment before returning to campus and will also be required to take part in daily health assessments.

“We are in this together and we are going to make sure that everybody is protected and that safety is our first priority,” said Gingles.

