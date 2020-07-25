Police looking for man after finding body inside MO storage unit

National & World

BRIDGETON, MO (KMOV ) — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for a 27-year-old man from Overland after a body was found inside a storage facility early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the Love’s Self Storage facility on Missouri Bottom Road around 4:30 a.m. after a gray Dodge Ram plowed through the security gate. The driver of the truck left before officers arrived.

Two hours later, police returned to the facility after an employee found the body of a 28-year-old man dead inside one of the units. He had been shot.

Police are looking for Michael Molinari and the gray Dodge Ram, which should have heavy front end damage. Police said Molinari’s last known address was on Tennyson in Overland.

If you recognize the truck or know where Molinari is, contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557 or email tips [at] bridgetonmo.com.

