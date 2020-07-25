Seattle protest declared a riot after demonstrators throw explosives and rocks, police say

National & World

A protest took a violent turn in Seattle Saturday as police there declared the demonstration a riot.

Demonstrators have thrown large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers, police said in a series of tweets. Protesters have also set fire to a portable trailer and a construction site, the tweets read.

At least 16 people have been arrested in connection with the riot on charges of assaulting officers, obstruction and failure to disperse, police said. Three officers have been injured, including one who was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive.

The other two officers were treated and have returned to duty, police said.

The city has been grappling with protester-police violence for weeks since the formation of the CHOP territory — named for the neighborhood and once called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The CHOP began as a way for demonstrators began protesting and calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

Police cleared the zone on July 1. Three days later a protester was killed during a demonstration.