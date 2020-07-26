NE police checking on people, pets during hot weather

National & World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — The La Vista Police Department has been out in full force Saturday making sure people and animals are safe in this heat.

These high temps have been seen over the past few weeks and leaders with the department say they’ve seen an increase of people leaving their dogs in cars.

So the department is spending time in between their regular calls trying to educate the community.

Officers have been driving through parking lots where they typically get these calls.

They say most of the time they get calls to store parking lots where people are shopping for what seems like a short period of time.

But things can quickly turn dangerous.

“Even to bring them out and crack your windows, it still gets unbearably hot in those cars, on a day like today it could get up to 140 degrees in the car within 10 minutes,” said La Vista Police Sgt. Kraig Gomon.

Officers are of course checking for children or any adults that seem like they are in distress, but those calls are rare.

Officers are handing out flyers in businesses to educate the public.

The temp outside the car today was 95 degrees, which means the temperature inside the car was closer to 145 degrees.

