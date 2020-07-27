Arkansas family of immunocompromised child shares face mask advice

National & World

HARRISON, Ark. (KHOG) — “Since I wore a face mask before quarantine, I was feeling alone but now I ain’t,” 8-year-old Chance Blankenship said to his mother, Valerie. “You don’t feel alone anymore?” she asked. “No!”

Chance Blankenship has Common Variable Immuno Deficiencies, and has had to wear a face mask in public since the age of 3 to keep himself safe. Now thousands of kids across the state will have to wear masks like Chance did in school.

“I feel sorry for everybody because for our family in the beginning, it was a big adjustment,” said Valerie Blankenship. “Even though masks are not 100% effective, they do keep kids from touching their nose and touching their mouths and that’s where a lot of viral bacteria get in and they helped him until they closed school down.”

Chance ill be attending school virtually this year because of his compromised immune system. His mother, as well as Baptist Health family medicine doctor, Dr. Justin Voris, said it’s best to lead by example when preparing the kids to wear masks.

“I think the kid is going to respond how the parent responds and if a child is really not having it, it’s probably because the parent is not having it at home so it takes being a part of the team,” said Dr. Justin Voris with Baptist Health. “This is not a time to be selfish, it’s a time to be a part of helping others.”

Blankenship said parents of younger kids should consider putting their masks on a lanyard to help keep them close, as well as pack extra masks for school if possible.

