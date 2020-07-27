Delay in COVID-19 test results worries Nebraska couple

National & World

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — After being exposed to someone with the coronavirus, a Nebraska couple decided to get tested at CVS.

But the wait for results is taking longer than expected.

“Caleb’s coworker had gone to Lake of the Ozarks and had been exposed to coronavirus. And in this coworkers group, several people had tested positive for coronavirus,” said Bailey Shubert.

Caleb worked in close proximity with the coworker who was exposed to COVID-19 so he and Bailey decided to get tested.

“The only reason we even chose to go to CVS is because to get a spot with Test Nebraska, it was going to take 10 days at Oakview,” Shubert said.

Caleb was tested on July 10 and Bailey two days later.

“On the website, it said three to four days. But when I was there they said they were a little backed up so it would be five to seven days,” Caleb Houdek said.

That’s how long it was supposed to take to get their results. Caleb didn’t get his negative results until July 25. Bailey still has not received her results.

Now the couple is looking for answers as to why is it taking so long.

They’ve called CVS but the testing is done through a third-party and the number to call directs them to an automated line that tells them to keep waiting.

“My test result that I just got back was negative so I could have gone back to work,” Caleb said.

Bailey can work from home and Caleb had vacation time he could use — but they know other people aren’t as lucky.

“There’s a difference between providing the tests and testing for results. I understand that we can, that we have the capabilities to test so many people but if we can’t go through with getting the results of that test, what’s the point,” Bailey said.

6 News contacted a representative with CVS about delays in testing results but have not received a response.

