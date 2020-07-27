Family devastated after shooting leaves 7-year-old girl brain dead

National & World

MIAMI (WFOR) — A 7-year-old girl has been declared brain dead after a drive-by shooting that also sent a baby and two adults to the hospital.

“We are hurt so bad, you know. We are just so hurt,” said Cynthia Banks, a family member of those wounded. “We would have never imagined that it would happen like this here. I just want everyone to just pray for my family.”

Miami-Dade police said the ambush happened Saturday night at the 2900 block of NW 51 St.

Banks told CBS4 that her niece had just parked the car outside the home and were getting out when they were fired upon by another car driving by.

Over dozens of rounds were fired at the family.

“We don’t know what is going on, we don’t know what is happening. The only thing we know is our family is suffering for what happened and disappointed,” Banks said.

The two adults and the baby are in stable condition. However, the 7-year-old girl is now brain dead.

It is still unclear who was the intended target of the shooting, but the violence has outraged community leaders.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted about the shooting, saying, “This type of indiscriminate violence is unconscionable and we as a community cannot become callous to it.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle also spoke out, saying, “To leave blood on our streets, particularly the blood of innocent young children, should outrage every resident of Miami-Dade County.”

Banks is now calling for the shooters to surrender to police.

“I pray to God that they turn themselves in. I pray to God that they turn their life around and understand you don’t hurt a family here so badly,” she said.

