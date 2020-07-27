One dead after shots fired during protests in Austin

National & World

One man is dead and another person was detained for questioning after a shooting during a protest Saturday evening in Austin, Texas, police said.

The victim has been identified as Garrett Foster, 28, according to Austin police.

Officers were at the scene monitoring protesters gathered in downtown Austin in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement when shots rang out Saturday night, Austin police Officer Katrina Ratcliff said.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said officers responded to a 911 call where the caller stated they had just shot someone who had approached their car window and pointed a rifle at them.

When officers arrived, they began resuscitation efforts on Foster, but he died shortly after at a local hospital, Manley said.

Witnesses gave many accounts including that the disturbance began when the vehicle started honking its horn, Manley said. Witnesses told police that Foster approached the car with an AK-47 assault-style rifle while others in the crowd began striking the vehicle.

The driver accused of shooting Foster was brought in by police for questioning, and his handgun and car were secured for evidence, police said, and another person who fired their gun at the car was brought in for questioning. Both had a concealed handgun license and were released pending further investigation.

There will be an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of Foster’s death as the investigation continues, police said.