Police: Suspect shot at 4 officers, wounded 1 with sawed-off shotgun

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A 23-year-old man is facing charges after police say he shot an officer and rammed into a patrol car in St. Louis City overnight.

Peter Webb is charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of weapon and resisting arrest.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said four officers were on patrol just after 1:00 a.m. when they responded to a Crown Mart in the 1500 block of N. 13th Street to help remove cruisers.

While at the Crown Mart, Webb drove past them and fired shots at their patrol car, police say. A 49-year-old officer then started chasing the suspect, who police say kept firing shots during the chase, hitting the patrol car.

The chase ended near 14th and Chouteau, where police say Webb hit a patrol car and then crashed into a traffic light. He then tried to run from the scene but was taken into custody by two officers.

Police say they recovered the sawed-off shotgun from his car.

A 24-year-old officer suffered a shrapnel wound to his elbow, a 31-year-old officer injured his knee while arresting the suspect and the 49-year-old officer injured his head. The first two officers were treated at a hospital and released, the third officer refused medical treatment.

The fourth officer, a 23-year-old, was not injured, police say.

