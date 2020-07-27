Restaurants move tables to sidewalks, streets to allow social distancing

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Bars and restaurants are expanding their outdoor spaces to allow for better social distancing.

Café Benelux in Milwaukee’s Third Ward worked out a deal with the city to move tables into an adjacent parking lot.

They’re calling it the “Socially Distant Terrace.”

The new spaces allow bars and restaurants to remain open while keeping guests spaced apart.

At Nomad on East Brady Street, tables were added to a closed portion of the street.

A manager said it was a way to adapt to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were able to create more outdoor seating because we all know that well-ventilated spaces are the safest places to be dining or doing anything in public really, so we wanted to make that more available to people as much as possible,” Rachel Curtis said.

Down the street at Dorsia, workers extended the patio and took over a few metered parking spaces.

The restaurant is paying the city for the use of the parking spaces.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.