Agnes S. College to go virtual after 1K cases per day of positive COVID-19 results in GA

DECATUR, GA (WGCL) — Agnes Scott College is the latest school to announce its Fall 2020 semester plans.

According to an email sent to faculty and students, the school will offer online classes only during the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the email, “Over the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases have been increasing dramatically in many states, with Georgia reporting a seven-day average of more than 1,000 new cases per day. Nationally, we have also seen a sharp rise in the percentage of young adults testing positive. These sobering trends caused us to reassess our plans.”

School officials noted if it is safe to do so, they will start to bring students back on campus, beginning with first year students.

The college’s current plans call for:

• Classes to be offered in a remote format that will begin on August 20.

• Summer workshops for faculty and staff focused on online course design and advanced use of remote technology.

• Training for the tutoring center staff.

• Student support from the college’s Academic Advising and Accessible Education teams.

• New library resources for supporting remote student research.

• Thanks to the generosity of a private foundation, the hiring of three new Office for Internships and Career Development career coaches to lead career communities and to support the professional success of students through online internships and jobs and graduate programs suited to their interests.

• Support for the physical, mental health and well-being of students by offering twenty-four hour, seven days a week services and resources through our Wellness Center, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Student Health Services via telehealth appointments, and Religious and Spiritual Life.

• Use of the Scottie Emergency Fund for students who need supplemental assistance with essential needs—i.e. food, transportation, medication, laptops.

• Continued planning for an in-person, on-campus experience in the spring.

Officials are still working out details for their fall sports program.

Tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year will remain at the announced level, the school announced.

“Your tuition supports the unique academic experience at Agnes Scott and the faculty and staff who deliver it. This includes the work of faculty and staff as described above to provide a rich, varied and always evolving academic program, and the many support services that enhance your learning experience and ensure your success. In addition to those already mentioned, many other offices will continue to assist you in registering for courses, receiving financial aid, paying your bills, and much more”, the release stated.

