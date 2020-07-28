Fisk University names social justice institute after Rep. John Lewis

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Fisk University will name its newly-launched social justice institute after U.S. Representative John Lewis.

Lewis was a pivotal civil rights leader and Fisk alumnus and led the sit-in movement here in Nashville. The congressman died on July 17.

The university announced Monday that the John R. Lewis Institute for Social Justice would offer a master’s program in social justice, several certificate programs, and various undergraduate projects, research and forums.

“Congressman John R. Lewis embodied the very best of humanity,” said Fisk President Kevin D. Rome. “His kindness, perseverance and unwavering commitment to fighting for those in need set an example for all the young people who are looking to create a better world.”

