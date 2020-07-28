Help a local WWII veteran celebrate his 102nd birthday by sending him a card

National & World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Greater St. Louis Honor Flight wants to help a local World War II veteran celebrate his 102nd birthday with 102 birthday cards!

Marshall James Phillips was born on July 31, 1918 and fought as a member of the US Army in World War II from 1942 to 1945.

To help the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight achieve their goal, send a birthday card to:

Marshall Phillips

C/O Greater St. Louis Honor Flight

8050 Watson Road

Suite 240

St. Louis, Mo. 63119

