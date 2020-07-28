Lawmakers come together for special session on how to decrease crime in Missouri

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree there’s a serious problem with violent crime both in Kansas City, specifically in the east patrol division. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has already laid out six provisions he’d like to focus to reduce, but groups like AdHoc Working Against Crime want to see more.

Lawmakers back in Jefferson City to tackle a problem the governor says is plaguing the Show Me State.

“Specifically, this session will focus on six provisions relating to violent crime, they are endangering the welfare of a child, witness protection fund, witness statement admissibility, juvenile certification, unlawful transfer of weapons, and police and public safety residency requirements in St. Louis,” Governor Parson said.

The recommendations come as St. Louis and Kansas City are seeing near record high homicides. Kansas City Police Department data shows there have been 110 homicides this year. Of those, 95% used guns and a little more than 40% have resulted in charges filed.

“Guns are too readily available because of laws that were passed before I got here, they are dangerous in our community and we have to do something to curtail bullets and guns in our community,” Democratic Representative Barbara Anne Washington said.

Representative Washington is over parts of Jackson County, a portion of her district is within Kansas City Police Department’s East Patrol Division where data shows more than half of homicides this year happened. She has introduced several bills that would address firearms.

“Second amendment rights are important we’re not trying to take those away, but I am trying to protect against the violent crimes we are suffering from in Jackson County and Kansas City specifically,” Representative Washington said.

Damon Daniel, the President of AdHoc Group Against Crime, says he hopes lawmakers consider the root of the violence.

“When we look at communities that have high rates of violence these are also communities that have high rates of unemployment and lower access to higher education. So the question I have for our Missouri legislators is how are we really investing in communities,” Daniel said.

Daniel would like to see more of a focus on conflict resolution, mental health and increasing economic opportunities.

“What we will see with a lot of these measures is an increase in incarceration, but we will not see a decrease in violent crime,” Daniel said.

In his press conference on Monday afternoon, Governor Parson says he remains committed to his six points.

“I haven’t seen anything the legislators have introduced, but I can tell you we’re narrowly focused on the points in front of us,” Governor Parson said.

Monday was the first day of the special session, lawmakers will be back after the primary election.

Each bill in question will flow through committee then on to senate then on to the house and the governor will have to sign to make any new measures official.

