March against face masks held in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, AR (KFSM) — A march against the mask mandate. A march for the USA. A march against Tyranny and a march against the new normal. That is what a group of a few dozen protesters represented this morning in Bentonville.

Protesters met up in the parking lot behind Krispy Kreme Donuts and together they marched East down Walton Boulevard. They had flags and signs in support of law enforcement officers and in support of the United States.

The protesters were not against mask-wearing, they say they just don’t want to be forced to wear them. Protesters say it is not the job of the government to tell them how to live when it comes to their health.

“I think the government is here to protect our Constitution not to protect our health. It is our right and our responsibility to take care of our own health. The government needs to do their job.” said Richard Barnett

Barnett also says that the people elect their representatives, so the representatives should be listening to their constituents.

