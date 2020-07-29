Police: Man exposes himself during argument over fireworks “because party boy”

National & World

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WPMT) — A New Cumberland man is facing charges after admitting to exposing himself to his neighbor during an argument over fireworks being set off and hitting a nearby trailer.

Eric Simonetti, 44, is facing indecent exposure charges for his role in the incident.

Police say Simonetti contacted them about an incident that had occurred on July 15 in which he was assaulted by his neighbor.

Simonetti told police that he had set off fireworks several times over a two day period when his neighbor, Daryan Brinton, came onto his property and struck him on the back of the head with an open fist.

Police responded to the first block of Ross Avenue in New Cumberland and spoke with the Brinton’s mother.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Brinton’s mother said he admitted to her that he had struck Simontetti, but said it was because Simonetti had exposed himself and threatened to show Brinton’s mother and grandmother his genitalia.

Police spoke with Simonetti and asked him if he exposed himself to Brinton.

He told police he did not.

According to the court documents, it was then that Simonetti’s girlfriend said, “But you did through the window.”

Simonetti began laughing and said, “Yeah, I did do that!”

When police asked Simonetti why he would something like that, he said, “Because party boy.”

Authorities informed Simonetti he would be charged with indecent exposure for the incident.

Brinton, who paid a fine on a harassment charge for his role in the incident, told police in a written statement that Simonetti had allegedly been setting off the fireworks and hitting a trailer that belonged to Brinton’ family.

When Brinton approached Simonetti, he allegedly called him names, according to the affidavit.

Brinton said it was at this point that Simonetti exposed himself, and then said he had “something in the house for him.”

Brinton told police that he knew Simonetti owned multiple guns, and took this as a threat that he was retrieving one, leading him to strike him in the back of the head.

In his statement, Brinton also claimed that there were children conducting a lemonade stand nearby during the incident.

