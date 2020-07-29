Secretary of Health responds to transphobic, anti-LGBTQ posts online

National & World

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WNEP) — Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is responding to “multiple incidents of LGBTQ harassment, and specifically transphobia” directed at her.

Last week, the Bloomsburg Fair shared a picture of a man dressed similarly to Levine at a dunk tank fundraiser. The post was removed, and Bloomsburg Fair officials later apologized.

Dr. Levine did not mention the fair specifically at a media briefing on Tuesday, but she did refer to what happened last week.

“To the perpetrators and perpetrators, if your apologies are sincere. I accept your apologies. But an apology is just the beginning, not the end of the conversation. I call on you. I call on you and all Pennsylvanians to work towards a spirit of not just tolerance but acceptance and welcoming of LBGTQ individuals,” said Dr. Levine.

Levine also said that those who are making fun of her are also hurting thousands of Pennsylvanias who identify as LGBTQ.

