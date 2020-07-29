Shopping Center shuts down after father and son with COVID-19 were arrested in the parking lot

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — A busy shopping center put on lockdown on Tuesday after a father and son with COVID-19 were arrested for violating quarantine.

Every business was forced to close and the entire complex ordered to start sanitizing.

But the father and son caught in a truck right here in the parking lot sources tonight confirm both previously tested positive for the coronavirus and still left their home anyway.

It all started early Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m. when security guards spotted a teenage boy looking lethargic in the stairwells of the shopping center. His dad eventually showed up and when police got there both were taken out of the truck pictured here and put in cuffs.

The shopping center managers say they don’t believe the two men went inside any stores, but they have crews disinfecting the entire area before they reopen.

“We’re gonna shut down the center for now and we’ve brought in a cleaning crew to clean down the whole top and bottom of the center including all the rails, restrooms, none of the stores were open but I’m sure all the merchants are gonna do their due diligence as well,” Terri Hansen-Shon of McCully Shopping Center said.

The center says it is shocked that people would be selfish enough to go out and risk infecting others.

“This is a prime example where now we have businesses that are already struggling have to close again during this time and its heartbreaking but we’ll do what we have to do to keep the community safe,” Hansen-Shon said.

KITV4 was told that the both the father and son have been taken to a facility in Iwilei to finish up their quarantine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.