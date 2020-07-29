Soup kitchen providing extra help for those in need

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SCRANTON, Pa. (WNEP) — The St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, on Penn Avenue, has been cooking up hot meals for individuals and families seven days a week.

The team resumed its evening meal service.

Now every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 5 and 6 p.m., folks can come to pick up a home-cooked take out dinner.

“It’s a hot, nutritious meal prepared by professional chefs, and we provide that to our brothers and sister in need, and so they’re very grateful,” said Executive Director Rob Williams.

The team also provides daily meals to the community between 11 a.m. and noon, seven days a week at the soup kitchen.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.