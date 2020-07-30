400 Packages Of Unsolicited Seeds From China Reported In Massachusetts

National & World

BOSTON, MA (WBZ) — Massachusetts residents have reported receiving about 400 packages of unsolicited seeds as part of unsolicited deliveries reported nationwide from China.

The USDA said Tuesday that it “is aware that people across the country have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seed that appear to be coming from China.”

During his Thursday press conference, Gov. Charlie Baker issued a warning to the state’s residents about the seeds.

“There are some unsolicited packages from a foreign country, containing planting seeds that have been mailed to hundreds and perhaps thousands of people in Massachusetts and in 39 other states nationwide,” Baker said. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Mass. Department of Agriculture have notified the public that these seeds, if planted, are thought to be an invasive plant species that could be very harmful to our environment.”

Residents with the seeds are asked to fill out an online form and hold on to them and all packaging, including the mailing label, until they get further instructions.

“We don’t believe that they’re harmful to humans, but please don’t plant them,” Baker said. “And if you receive one of these packages please report it to the Mass. Department of Agriculture. They have a form on their website for reporting. So far around 400 packages of these seeds have been reported, and it’s critical that they not be planted to protect our environment here in Massachusetts.”

