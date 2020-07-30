72-year-old man arrested for retail theft at Metro Market after displaying knife to employee

National & World

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — A 72-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for retail theft and allegedly displaying a knife to an employee at Metro Market on Oakland around 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 29.

According to police, the suspect was found in front of the store and taken into custody. The stolen property and knife were recovered at the scene.

The suspect has since been booked and released. Criminal charges of retail theft and disorderly conduct while armed will be referred to the Milwaukee County DA’s office.

