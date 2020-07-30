ATF offering $5K reward in stolen firearms case

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Warrensburg, MO (KCTV) — The ATF and Warrensburg police have announced a notable reward for information that leads to the arrest of those who stole firearms from a gun store on July 20.

During the early morning hours, two people broke into Baker’s Armory at 609 E. Young St. and stole several firearms.

Warrensburg police officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

The ATF is offering a reward of us to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), text ATFKC to 63975, or email atftips@atf.gov. Tipsters can reman anonymous. You can also contact the ATF through their website at atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.