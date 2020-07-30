Police: Victim shot by strangers while at memorial for man killed in shooting in NE Portland

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — While a person was visiting the location where a man had been shot and killed in northeast Portland the day before, police said he was shot late Wednesday night.

Around 11:21 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Northeast Dekum Street after gunfire had been reported.

When they arrived at the scene, officers learned that a victim had been shot by unknown suspects. Police said he was shot in his lower leg while he stopped to visit the memorial of Jordan Lee Louis.

Louis was shot and killed in the same block Tuesday night.

Police said multiple bullet casings from different caliber firearms were located at the scene Wednesday night.

The victim of Wednesday night’s shooting was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. His current condition is unknown.

Police said the suspects have not been located. They did not release any suspect descriptions.

There have also been no arrests in the shooting of Louis.

The Wednesday night shooting is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information who has not been contacted by investigators to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

