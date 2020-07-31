Nonprofit gives brides impacted by the pandemic free wedding dresses

National & World

KENNESAW, Ga. (WGCL) — As the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge the impact is being felt in all aspects of everyday life– including the wedding industry. But non-profit Brides Across America is stepping up to help couples who’s plans were almost ruined by the pandemic.

“Oh my God, you look amazing”, awed family and close friends of Maia Maresca as she walked out of a dressing room wearing a brand-new wedding dress.

“This is a light during this hard time,” said Maresca. The bride to be was among the about twenty five people given a band new wedding dress for free as part of a charity initiative. “They are risking their lives for us so we wanted to do something special in return… for military brides, Covid nurses and doctors, and anyone exposed to Covid,” said Brittany Montgomery from Impression Bridal of Kennesaw.

Montgomery says to make it happen nonprofit Brides Across America partnered with stores throughout the country, saying thank you to those impacted by Covid. Impression Bridal of Kennesaw was one of the only participant in the Southeast and brides drove as far as at Augustine Florida for the opportunity.

“I thought this isn’t real, my fiancé thought it was a drawing and he was like that’s a long way to go for a chance to win a dress and I said no I’m gonna walk out with a dress and I just couldn’t believe it,” added Maresca who says the unbelievable experience came at the right time because pandemic had been having a negative impact on her and husband who is active duty military.

“It’s been kind of desolate I’ve been out of work since March after spring break they didn’t let us go back… and brides across America honestly was that light for me because this would have not done this without Impression Bridal and Brides Across America.”

