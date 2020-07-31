Saginaw’s Greek Festival transitions into a drive-thru for 2020

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MI (WNEM) — Saginaw’s Greek Festival is still celebrating this year, but in a new way.

The festival will offer a drive-thru for Greek food on August 21 and August 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

The festival organizers say that gyros, fries, baklava, spanakopita and dolmathes will be for sale.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post on July 31.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.