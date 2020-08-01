14-year-old killed in drive-by shooting, police say

National & World

Winston-Salem, N.C. (WGHP) — a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:37 a.m. on August 1, 2020, officers with the WSPD responded to Utah Drive when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found two 14-year-old victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One 14-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other 14-year-old male was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance where medical staff began emergency surgery.

His medical status is not known at this time, police say.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Investigators learned from witnesses that a passenger vehicle drove through the area and began firing towards the two victims and other people while attending a small gathering on Utah Drive.

Witnesses described multiple rounds being fired, and investigators found several fired shell casings in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the seventeenth homicide as compared to fifteen in the same period in 2019.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

