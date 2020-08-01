Headstones, monuments vandalized at Racine, WI, cemetery

National & World

RACINE, WI (WDJT ) — Racine police are looking for the vandals who damaged headstones and monuments at a cemetery Thursday night, July 30.

Several photos of the damage were posted on the Racine Parks Department Facebook page.

It happened at Mound Cemetery, where some of the damaged graves have been for almost 100 years.

One headstone was smashed on a nearby road, and one marked the grave of an infant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine Police Department.

