Over 7,000 people evacuated due to Apple Fire in Southern California

About 7,800 people have been evacuated as an out-of-control wildfire burns east of Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire began Friday shortly before 5 p.m. PST, according to CNN affiliate KABC-TV. No injuries have been reported.

A single family home and two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire, the fire department tweeted.

Evacuation centers have been set up at local hotels and at Beaumont High School, fire department spokesman Rob Roseen told CNN.

All evacuation centers will enforce Covid-19 protocols such as temperature screenings upon entry, masks and social distancing, Roseen said.

As of Saturday night, the fire has burned about 12,000 acres and is 0% contained, according to the fire department. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

There is increased potential for plume growth with fires this weekend because of hot temperatures, very low humidities and onshore winds, according to the National Weather Service.