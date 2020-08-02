Over 7,000 people evacuated due to Apple Fire in Southern California

National & World

A wildfire burning in Cherry Valley, California, east of Los Angeles, has grown to a size of 12,000 acres, forcing about 7,800 people to evacuate, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The Apple Fire began Friday shortly before 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. ET) the fire department said. As of Sunday morning, the fire is 12% contained, and over 1,360 firefighters were fighting the blaze.

No injuries have been reported. A single family home and two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire, the fire department tweeted.

Evacuation centers have been set up at local hotels and at Beaumont High School, fire department spokesman Rob Roseen told CNN.

All evacuation centers will enforce Covid-19 protocols such as temperature screenings upon entry, masks and social distancing, Roseen said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

There is increased potential for plume growth with fires this weekend because of hot temperatures, very low humidities and onshore winds, according to the National Weather Service.