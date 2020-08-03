Stop Use Order issued after large house party in East Nashville

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Several city agencies are investigating a house party at an East Nashville home this weekend where hundreds of people were believed to be in attendance.

Video NEWS4 obtained from inside the party shows people shoulder to shoulder with no masks. One person, who was staying close by, said he estimated “500 people within a 10 thousand square foot lot.”

The event was advertised on social media as an “unveiling party” for what’s called the “Fashion House.

The mayor’s office said the party “was in clear violation of Metro’s Modified Phase Two public health order” and they are investigating “those responsible for organizing it.”

Besides the mayor’s office, the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Codes and Metro Legal are all working on the investigation.

Metro Nashville Police officials told NEWS4 by phone that police cannot enforce the mayor’s orders relating to COVID on a private residence.

According to Metro Codes, the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website confirmed “The Fashion House is an active LLC operating out of 21 B Fern Avenue.”

“We have posted a Stop Use Order on this property for illegally operating a commercial business in a residential district. We will continue with our investigation and provide updates as they become available,” the mayor’s office said in a statement on Monday.

NEWS4 reached out to the owner of the house and the group “The Fashion House” for comment and have not heard back at this time.

