8-year-old found dead, father arrested

CARLSBAD, NM (KOAT) — Carlsbad Police have arrested one man after finding a child dead inside a residence.

The Carlsbad Police Department says just before 2 p.m on Saturday, officers, detectives and SWAT units went to a residence on the 2600 block of Davis after receiving a information that an 8-year-old child was killed by her father. When police arrived they found the child’s father, Juan Lerma, and took him in for questioning.

Carlsbad Police say they found the child dead inside of the residence while they were on scene.

“This is a shock for something like this to happen in our community because we are a very close knit community. It’s just not something that happens very often,” said Carlsbad Police Department Sgt. Jason Griffin.

Police then arrested Lerma. Police say he will be charged with Abuse of a Child Resulting in Death, Tampering with Evidence, and Intimidation of a Witness. Lerma is being held without bond.

