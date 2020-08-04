Man arrested after cutting Shreveport officer’s throat

National & World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — A Shreveport police detective was cut in the throat during the arrest of a man Monday morning, police said in a news release.

The detective, who was not identified, was attacked with a box cutter. She was slashed and her clothing cut in several places, the release states.

The officer injuries were non-life threatening.

Police charged Eric Brooks, 47, with attempted murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer and four felony theft warrants.

Detectives found Brooks at Home Depot on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

As officers attempted to handcuff Brooks, he pushed the detective and ran. She ran and caught him, but that’s when Brooks pulled out the box cutter, police said.

Police said Brooks has been arrested multiple times in the past for offenses such as robbery, resisting arrest, multiple theft arrests and other charges.

