Firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WBND) — A South Bend firefighter was killed in a crash on Union Street in Mishawaka Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say a Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on 10th Street and stopped at a stop sign at Union Street. A motorcycle was traveling on Union Street when the motorcycle and Charger collided, according to the Fatal Crash Team.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 41-year-old Jeremy Bush of Mishawaka.

Bush’s 15-year-old son was a passenger on the motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver in the other vehicle involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday morning in Fort Wayne.

FACT confirmed he is a South Bend Firefighter at Station 3. He has been with the department since October 2000.

The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology tests are pending.

