Florida moving company refuses to refund Nebraska Air Force family

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) — A military transfer required a quick move for a Nebraska family. But delays in communication caused concern over the mover they hired.

After the Air Force transferred her husband thousands of miles away, Courtney Watkins needed to scramble neighbors.

“Military families have to help each other out, especially in a pinch,” one neighbor said.

Courtney paid Moving Pro Logistics in Florida nearly $1,600 to do the job, but later canceled claiming a lack of communication.

“It took me more than 100 phone calls to be able to get in contact with someone finally,” she said.

Moving Pro Logistics’ Mike Wallace said, “Dude, it’s a customer service issue. We have 180 pickups this week. We’re having technical difficulties with our office. We don’t even have a staff in the office. We have bigger things going on than Courtney Watkins’ move.”

With a closing fast approaching, Courtney’s realtor called the moving company to try to iron out the dispute and hopefully move along the moving process.

“I’m calling on behalf of Courtney Watkins. I’m her realtor and I didn’t get anywhere past that until they hung up on me,” Carolina Williams said.

Courtney demanded the movers refund her deposit.

“They’ve been very dodgy. They’ve been giving me the run-around, customer service told me I’m throwing a temper tantrum,” Courtney said.

“She’s been very patient and very reasonable. She just wants confirmation,” one of Courtney’s neighbors said.

The mover requires a cancellation email within 48 hours of signing the contract and says, “it doesn’t say that in the paperwork that she’s entitled to a refund if I don’t answer the phone.”

“It made me nervous and a bunch of red flags — it didn’t happen until the last 48 hours before my move was supposed to be picked up,” Courtney said.

Relatives using a rental truck are moving the Air Force wife with neighbors lifting her spirits.

A complaint has been filed with the federal trade commission that regulates movers operating across state lines.

The customer used her debit rather than a credit card so getting money back on a disputed charge may be more difficult.

