Great-grandmother arrested for having CBD oil at Disney files lawsuit

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL (WESH) — A great-grandmother who was arrested for having CBD oil at Magic Kingdom last year has filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company.

Hester Burkhalter is being represented by attorney Benjamin Crump, who announced the lawsuit during a press conference on Wednesday.

The then 69-year-old Burkhalter, of North Carolina, was arrested April 15, 2019, for having oil that was labeled “Select CBD” in her purse. Burkhalter said the oil she had did not contain THC and said she was made to feel like a criminal.

Crump said Hester was using the CBD oil per her doctor’s recommendation to treat her advanced arthritis.

Prosecutors dropped a drug charge against Burkhalter, saying it wasn’t suitable for prosecution. Burkhlater spent 12 hours in jail before she was released on bond.

The lawsuit will allege Burkhalter was wrongfully arrested.

Last May, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest was lawful and Disney said the incident was a law enforcement matter.

