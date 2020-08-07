A fugitive wanted by the FBI since 1977 has been apprehended in New Mexico

National & World

After more than 40 years on the run and living under an alias, a prison escapee was apprehended Wednesday in New Mexico, the FBI said.

Luis Archuleta, 77, was wanted on a 1977 federal arrest warrant on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution/confinement, according to an FBI news release.

“This arrest should send a clear signal to violent offenders everywhere: The FBI will find you, no matter how long it takes or how far you run, and we will bring you to justice,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

Archuleta was convicted in Denver in 1973 for shooting a police officer, and the next year he escaped from a Colorado Department of Corrections facility, the release said.

For decades, Archuleta hid out in Española, New Mexico, under the name Ramon Montoya, the FBI said.

The initial warrant for his arrest became inactive in 2018, and a new one was issued June 30, the release said. Archuleta will be returned to Colorado.

“Thanks to the excellent collaboration and tenacity of federal and local law enforcement agencies, Mr. Archuleta will at long last be held accountable for his actions,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.