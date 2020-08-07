All New York schools are cleared to reopen for in-person classes, Cuomo says
All school districts across the state of New York are cleared to open, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news conference by phone Friday morning.
Schools in New York and around the country closed this past spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today is the deadline to look at the infection rates and make a determination. By our infection rates, all school districts can open everywhere in the state,” Cuomo said. “Every region is below the threshold that we established.”
Each district was required to submit reopening plans by this week. The state has 749 districts, and he said 127 districts have not submitted plans yet.
If infection rate spike before scheduled reopenings, Cuomo said, officials can revise plans.
Comments
1 Comment
“All school districts across the state of New York are cleared to open, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said”
–
Whaaaat ???
–
Isn’t this the Democrat at the helm of the Country’s worst response to the Wuhan bat corona virus ?
–
33,000 dead (most after he personally OK’d the strategy to place infected patients in the same facilities with nursing home residents) the most fatalities anywhere in the US
–
Currently the second highest number of deaths per 1 million population- 1687 (Note South Korea- Japan-Singapore… countries he and CNN/Z21 criticized… all below 8 !
–
Cuomo encouraged New Yorker’s to go about their daily lives early on- go to spring break in Florida- don’t live in fear over what he and CNN/Z21 termed ‘The China Virus” !
–
This man should be brought up on charges- But lets get rid of our own Democrat buffoon first- Sign the petition to oust failed Governor Kate Brown !