Baltimore woman looks to celebrate 102nd birthday with 102 cards

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — At the end of the month, one Baltimore woman is celebrating a huge milestone.

She’ll be turning 102, and of course, she has to celebrate!

Ms. Stefania Stith is a first-generation American from Lithuania and was born during the pandemic of 1918.

With the current pandemic, however, she can’t celebrate her birthday on August 28 with family and friends.

Instead, Ms. Stith’s family and friends are trying to get 102 birthday cards for her!

They’ve gotten about a dozen so far, and you can send her one, too! Just write big, her family says. Ms. Stith is in good health, but her eyes aren’t what they used to be.

She also loves to gamble, so they’re collecting $1 Scratch-Offs for her.

All the cards will be given to Ms. Stith on her birthday, and she’ll have a small, virtual party with family and friends.

