Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Orlando vandalized again

ORLANDO, FL (WESH ) — Police in Orlando are searching for a driver they say vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural near Lake Eola park overnight.

The vandalism happened early Friday morning at the mural on Rosalind Avenue, near Washington Avenue.

Orlando police said they responded to a reckless vehicle call at the mural around 1:45 a.m. They arrived to find large circular skid-mark patterns on top of the mural.

The vehicle involved was described by police as a newer model white Dodge Charger with dark tint and a sunroof.

Repairs were made to the mural early Friday.

