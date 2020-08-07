Pandemic plea: North Texas leaders push ‘Y’all Wear A Mask’ campaign

National & World

Forth Worth, TX (KTVT) — Tarrant County’s mask mandate means residents will be wearing masks in businesses and busy public places until August 31, and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said maybe even longer.

That’s why Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price launched the “Y’all Wear A Mask” campaign, to remind North Texans to keep their masks with them at all times.

“The message is that everybody in the state is going to wear a mask and they were going to get it front and center on the top of your mind with the y’all wear a mask campaign,” Mayor Price said.

She said she wants to create a cohesive message showing just how effective mask policies are.

“When you talk with both the local, state, and national medical professionals they all agree that the masks do slow the spread of the virus,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said.

Mayor Price, Judge Whitley and dozens of other mayors across North Texas have united together under one simple phrase, “Y’all wear a mask!”

“We realize it’s an inconvenience but this is the best way to one flatten out the virus, and most importantly is to keep businesses open,” Judge Whitley said. “You know we very well may have to do this into the fall, we are taking this one step at a time.”

Mayor Price said especially heading into the school year, masks are essential.

“They’re all going to have to wear their masks, their teachers will have to wear them, they’ll have to teach the kids to remember to wash their hands and sanitize real often and just social distance,” Mayor Price said.

They all agreed, it’s a hard time for essential employees, but they say if we all come together, we can turn things around.

“If wearing the mask gets us to better days ahead let’s beat this virus,” Mayor Williams said.

